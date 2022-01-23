Government says it will foot the entire medical bills of victims of the Apiate explosion near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, disclosed this on Friday when he led a government delegation to commiserate with residents.

He pledged the government’s commitment to cater for each need to ensure their full recovery and all other affected families.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, leaving 13 dead and about 57 injured.

This was after a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

The town has been wiped out with buildings and other structures completely destroyed.

The Prestea Huni-Valley National Disaster Management Organisation Coordinator, Francis Abeiku Yankah, has said it is a place no human can live again.

