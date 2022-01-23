Ghanaian forward, Daniel kofi Kyereh, has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after admitting to the heartbreaking performance of the team during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The FC St. Pauli star accepted that the Black Stars didn’t leave up to the expectations following their early exit from the competiton.

During his post on Instagram, he said the senior national side has disappointed Ghanaians and people who had high hopes in the team.

“There is no excuse for our performance in this tournament, we have disappointed our country and the people who believed in us,” the part of the post read.

“There is no time to talk much, but time to show that we will do it better in the future,” according to him.

The Black Stars prior to the AFCON tournament believed they had what it takes to end the 40 years title drought however, failed to win a single match in their group games.

The team came close to wining in the Gabon game and also had a crucial opportunity to qualify to the next stage but a late 3-2 defeat to Comoros ended their title campaign in Cameroon.

READ ALSO: