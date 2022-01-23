Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has quoted Bible verse as he commiserates with residents and victims of an explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

Mr Bagbin quoted Psalm 34:18 as he offers prayers for the departed souls, their families and the injured.

The verse quoted by the former Naowli-Kaleo MP read: The Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.

In a statement, he also asked Ghanaians to support the victims in prayers and urged nearby communities to open their doors to them.

“To the rest of Ghanaians, offer whatever support they can by way of food, water, building materials, clothing, and anything essential to ease the grief of our fellow countrymen and women.

“Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and hospitality, help them to rebuild their lives,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the police have advised the public to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

READ MORE:

“An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims,” the police appealed in a statement.

Read the statement below:

Press release

For Immediate release

January 21, 2022.

STATEMENT ON THE APIATE EXPLOSION BY RT HON ALBAN SUMANA KINGSFORD BAGBIN, SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT

I received with shock and sadness news of an accident that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, varying degrees of injury and the loss of property in the town of Apiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

I offer my condolences and prayers to the victims and their families. Their pain and grief is unimaginable. But “the Lord is near to the broken hearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)

I entreat all Ghanaians to remember them in their prayers. I also encourage those in adjourning communities to open their doors to them.

And to the rest of Ghanaians to offer whatever support they can by way of food, water, building materials, clothing, and anything essential to ease the grief of our fellow country men and women. Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and hospitality, help them to rebuild their lives.

Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament