The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has announced a committee will be set up to probe the fatal explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead with nearly 60 others injured in the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Police preliminary investigations have established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

The committee will, among other things, probe if the two mining companies followed due diligence before transporting the explosives.

In view of this, a Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in Charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker, has warned appropriate sanctions will be applied if it is established there was a breach in the regulations on how explosives are transported.

“We will institute a committee to investigate the explosives, whether or not they comply with the Minerals and Mining Explosives Regulations LI 2177, Section 107 and 95,” he announced.

RELATED:

Mr Duker, who doubles as the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament, also stated rescue efforts were still ongoing and will provide adequate details to be made public at an opportune time.

“We may not be able to categorically state the number of houses affected by the explosion, but we will put in measures to get all these figures on our table by close of Friday,” he added.