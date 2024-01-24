The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has called for a thorough investigation into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

He believes that the events surrounding President Mills’ death have raised questions that need to be answered.

Mr Boateng who also served in the erstwhile Kufuor government emphasised that a full investigation is necessary to provide closure and bring peace to those affected by his death.

His remarks come after some of the former President’s family members requested access to his autopsy report.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, January 24, Mr Boateng stated that there are inconsistencies in the information available about President Mills’ death, and called for a full investigation to ascertain the cause of his death.

“I will support a coroners inquest for the records to be set straight and for us to have as a guide as to how we handle such incidents if it ever occurs. So everybody must calm down. We are a government. The family has raised it and the president said it’s in order,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has backed calls for the late John Atta Mills’ autopsy report to be captured in official public records.

The question about the report confirming the cause of death of the former President came up during a visit by the Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi and Koku Anyidoho at the Jubilee House.

Kyedomhene of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyimfua III urged the presidency to facilitate the release of the autopsy report, emphasising that 11 years have passed, and the family is yet to know the cause of death.

