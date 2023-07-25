The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, July 24, commemorated the 11th anniversary of the death of late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra.

The ceremony, which was in collaboration with the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, brought together several stalwarts of the NDC including Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, flagbearer and former President John Mahama.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Secretary; Fifi Kwetey, former NDC executives, past and sitting parliamentarians, diplomats as well as families and friends were in attendance to mourn the late President.

Mr Mahama in an emotional speech in honour of his former boss recounted a lot changed on the day of his date.

“The weather turned cold, almost like today and it was as if nature itself was conscious of the passing of a great Political icon.

“We still bear the deep scared of pain all these years and are unlikely ever to forget how we felt on that faithful 24th July 2012. Indeed everybody can remember where exactly they were and what they were doing. When this unpleasant news was broke,” he eulogised.

He described Prof. Mills as a human leader, who strove to ensure better socio-economic conditions for all the citizens of Ghana and evidence of his good works can be found everywhere in our country.

“Yes he was a true leader and he was a friend to many. Professor Mills was the epitome of selflessness, always seeking the welfare of others even at the expense of his own well-being and confirm.

“Prof Mills was deeply compassionate and pathetic person who works tirelessly to lead this country to a better place than he came to meet it. Throughout his life, he sort to impact the life of its citizens including the youth of this country,” he added.

Affectionately called ‘Asomdweehene’, Mr Mahama touted the late Atta Mills lived and depicted the title conferred on him.

“He was a champion of social Justice, his dedication to public office was wavering and his commitment to lifting Ghana to the next level is unmatched.

“He had a single-minded in the pursuit of those ideas and values he stood for and tireless resolute if he genuinely felt this thing was right to do,” he stated.

He continued, “Professor Mills was a peace Maker, unifier and power excellence. Many called him Asomdweehene, because he was fiercely dedicated to peace.”

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was present at the ceremony and captured these scenes: