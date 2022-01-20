President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the sad news of an explosion that happened at Apiate in the Western Region.

Many are feared dead in an explosion that occurred at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie this afternoon.

The Police say it has, in collaboration with other emergency service providers, “activated a full emergency recovery exercise.”

Preliminary investigation, according to the police, revealed that “a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”

Reacting to the tragedy, President Akufo-Addo extended his condolence to the families of the deceased and wished the injured speedy recovery.

READ ALSO:

The President has also directed the National Disaster Management Organisation to step-up efforts to bring relief to the residents.

Akufo-Addo wrote on Facebook:

I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.