Former President John Mahama on Wednesday received a delegation from the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari II.

The delegation was present at Mr Mahama’s house to express the condolence of the Gbewaa Palace to the family following the death of his brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

They were led by the Chief of Pishigu and a former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Naa Alhassan Andani.

Mr Mahama passed on on Friday, December 31, 2021, after a short illness.

He has since been buried at Bole in the Savannah Region in accordance with Islamic customs.

However, the Adua (final funeral rites) have been scheduled for January 30, 2022, at Bole.




