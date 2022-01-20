Scores including children are feared dead in an explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The town has been wiped out as human bodies are reportedly mutilated with buildings and other structures completely destroyed.

The Police and other emergency service providers have currently activated a full emergency recovery exercise.

The Prestea-Huni Valley National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO) Director, Francis Abeku Yankah in an interview with Adom News said the victims have been rushed to various health facilities in the area.

Mr Yankah explained the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) has also initiated steps to get a temporal accommodation for residents.

“We have been able to secure a big hall from the Catholic Church we call the Parish hall at Bogoso to spend the night. We will give them food and mattresses until tomorrow to know the way forward,” he said.

He further appealed to relevant authorities and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the community.