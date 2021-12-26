Four persons are feared dead in an accident that occurred at Ablekuma Junction in the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 24, 2021.

It involved a Toyota Corolla with registration number DP 4069 -J and another saloon car with registration number GE 2060-12.

Witnesses told Adom News’ Akua Akyiaa the Toyota Corolla somersaulted from the Pentecost Junction after its tyre burst midway its journey.

They explained it veered off into the opposite lane and crashed with the ongoing saloon car which had a pregnant woman and husband as the occupants.

Due to the impact, another KIA and motorcycle were also affected.

Reports indicate the pregnant woman, her husband and motor pillion rider might have died on the spot.

However, a fourth person who was rushed to the Amoah Hospital is said to have been pronounced dead upon arrival.

They all blamed the Corrolla driver amid allegations he fled the scene following the accident.

Some residents also lamented traffic lights in the area have not been working for some time now while attempts to get the appropriate authorities have proven futile.

Meanwhile, personnel from the National Fire Service and Police have visited the scene.

