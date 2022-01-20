President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, says he accepts the blame for the Black Stars’ unimpressive performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The four-time African champions exited the competition after a shocking 3-2 defeat to Comoros in the final Group C game on Tuesday, January 18.

Ghana exited the campaign with just one point and were bottom of the group behind Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The group stage exit has led to strong criticisms from Ghanaians while others have also called for the sacking of current coach Milovan Rajevac for failing to qualify the team to the next stage.

But Mr Okraku says he should be given the blame for the team’s poor showing in Cameroon.

“Our plans did not happen at the tournament, is unfortunate and this not what Ghanaians deserve. Ghanaians deserve a very very competitive team, a team that will bring glory to the country a team that will bring happiness to our people,” the former MTN FA Cup chairman said in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“It didn’t work. I’m a leader of the family, I take full responsibility but also our collective responsibility to remain calm to support this gallant… or players who have offered themselves to serve our country.

“They need support so they can grow and win trophies for Ghana. For those who were not ready to serve Ghana we cannot force them, of course, these are the players who have dedicated themselves to the national calls and who want to sacrifice even in difficulties and I’m saying this group of players were ready to sacrifice their blood for Ghana.”

Following the exit from the competition, the Sports Ministry has also scheduled a meeting with the executives of the GFA on Friday to discuss the outcome of Ghana’s campaign at the 33rd edition of the AFCON.