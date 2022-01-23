Many Ghanaians on Thursday were left in a state of shock after an explosion at Apiate in the Western Region.

The blast near Bogoso claimed 13 lives leaving 59 others severely injured. The casualties included a 15-month-old.

Police say the incident was due to a collision between a vehicle carrying mining explosives, a motorcycle and another vehicle. Many residents have been displaced after their homes were razed to the ground by the blast.

Recounting the horrific incident, a resident, Ama Adomaa, said she lost one of her six children.

According to Adomaa, her 21-year-old son, Justice, upon hearing the blast went to the scene and returned to warn her.

After escaping to a nearby bush with her mother, she said her son went to the scene once again to film the incident.

However, Justice did not make it back as he was killed when the explosives in the truck detonated.

“As at 11 a.m., I was asleep when my son, Justice, rushed in saying ‘Mum, wake up, something serious has happened.’ I got up immediately. I saw smoke and thought our house would be destroyed by the fire. I took my mother and left for the bush.

“Not knowing my son had returned to the scene to film the explosion. My 21-year-old son is dead,” she told JoyNews correspondent, Ina Thalia Quansah.

Ama Adoma is among those who have been displaced. She said the family sought shelter in a bush nearby.

“Both our old and new residences that were uncompleted were destroyed by the fire. So we slept in the bush throughout the night till morning.”

She’s one of the many affected families counting on the government’s support to survive.

“The authorities should please help us. We are suffering. This incident is unprecedented,” she said.