Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is calling for prayers for victims injured in the Apiate explosion in the Western Region.

He said only prayer can heal those in critical condition and families of the bereaved in such an unfortunate incident.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Police revealed that a vehicle carrying mining explosives which was heading to Chirano mines, collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

The disaster, which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, claimed 13 lives and 59 persons severely injured. Also, about 500 houses were razed down due to the impact of the explosion.

The Information Minister, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, said they are working around the clock to bring the situation under control.

As a matter of urgency, he said a combined team of Military, Police and Fire Service explosion team is on the site to avert another explosion.

Hon. Oppong Nkrumah expressed profound gratitude to the St. Michael’s Catholic Parish, Bogoso, for providing temporal shelter for the victims.

He was, however, not happy with the conflicting reportage about the incident which he feared could make the situation volatile.

The Information Minister appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage as the investigative bodies work to bring out the true facts of the case.