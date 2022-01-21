As of 5:00 pm Thursday, a total of 17 people had been confirmed dead in the Apiate explosion in the Bogoso District of the Western Region, according to the Ministry of Information.

The incident, which occurred as a result of an accident involving a truck conveying explosives for a mining company, a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, reduced the town of Apiate to rubble, killing inhabitants and injuring scores.

According to the Ministry, following the activation of a National Emergency Response Mechanism which saw personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, the Municipal Authority and residents moving to help, about 59 injured people have been rescued from the rubble.

READ ALSO:

This brings to 76 the number of persons known so far to have been affected by the tragedy.

Out of the 59 injured persons, 42 are receiving treatment and some are in critical condition.

Additional personnel and resources have been dispatched to the community to support the ongoing response effort, the Ministry stated.

“An alternative route has been created to facilitate the movement of stranded vehicles plying that route. All hospitals within the vicinity are being used to treat injured persons, and an evacuation plan has been activated to move those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra so they can get the needed assistance,” the statement added.