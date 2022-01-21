A witness has recounted his experience regarding the explosion at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region.
In his narration, he said human bodies were mutilated, buildings and other structures were completely destroyed following the explosion.
“It is as if we are in a war-torn country,” he said.
Rescue efforts have been intensified following the incident.
