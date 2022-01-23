The Lands Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, says government will not shield anyone found culpable of negligence leading to the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

According to him, government will ensure it punishes anyone whose negligence may have led to the accident.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation but if like you say [regulatory failure] turns out that way people have to answer for their commissions and omissions.

“A big if, it’s that straightforward. Because all of us have our respective responsibilities and duties to perform and if at any stage it is found that any one of us hasn’t performed our duties correctly and it occasioned this kind of loss, I believe that the honorable thing to do is for us to pay the ramifications of our action and that I believe will not be difficult to insist on at all,” he said.

The disastrous accident at Apiate involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the Maxam Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.

The Police stated that the rider of the motorcycle from the opposite direction, rode under the vehicle on Thursday, which led to the explosion.