About 30 suspected criminals have been arrested after a swoop by the Northern Regional police command at Aboabo forest near Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Saturday.

The police in their operation at the forest set some ‘ghettos’ ablaze and retrieved substances suspected to be ‘wee’, motorbikes among others.

The Regional Crime officer briefing the media said the swoop was to clamp down on the hideout of the criminals.

These persons the police believed are behind the car snatching, highway robbery and other related criminal activities within the Tamale Metropolis.

