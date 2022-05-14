The Eastern Regional Police Command is deploying about 500 police personnel for the final funeral rite of the late Paramount Chief of New Juaben Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng and the late Queen-mother, Nana Yaa Daani II.

The funeral rite begins today Friday, May 13, and ends on May 16, 2022.

Many dignitaries including President Akufo Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other diplomats are expected to attend the funeral.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police service, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh revealed this in an interview with Adom News’ Kwasi Azor.

He said some of the personnel will be deployed from national to augment the strength of the local police to prevent crime and control traffic.

DSP Tetteh, said, men both in plain cloth and in uniform have been deployed to ensure there is law and order in areas where the events will take place.

He assured the officers are ready to clamp down on any criminal activities.

DSP Tetten added that, personnel from MTTD will also be at post to ensure drivers adhere to road traffic regulations to avert any crashes.

ALSO READ: