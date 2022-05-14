Five persons have been injured in an accident at Gomoa Buduatta in the Central Region.

Two are said to be in critical conditions while three others sustained various degrees of injury.

The accident which occurred on Saturday morning involved a Toyota Hilux pick up with the registration number GN8806-15 which made a wrongful overtaking and collided with an unregistered Chevrolet 4/4 DP7823 DV.

An eyewitness, Nana Kwame Ofosu told Adom News, the Toyota Hilux pick up loaded with books was traveling from Accra towards Winneba whiles the unregistered Chevrolet 4/4 also coming from Winneba to Accra.

He narrated that upon reaching Executive Stone Quarry, the Toyota collided with the Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, Pastor Paul Michael Agyei who conveyed the victims to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital said fear they might not survive due to the severity of their conditions.