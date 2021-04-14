Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has commiserated with the family of 10-year-old Ishmael Abdallah who was gruesomely murdered at Kasoa.

The former Education Minister, during her visit, sent consolation messages to the family coupled with prayers for the boy’s soul to rest in peace.

“May Allah grant solace and strength to the bereaved family particularly in this holy month of Ramadan,” she prayed.

To her, the act is a despicable episode and demands national soul-searching and an honest enquiry into the direction of our country.

“Even as a mother and grandmother, I do not pretend to fully comprehend what my fellow mother is going through at this moment save to offer prayers and words of sincere sympathy,” she mourned.

On behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, she donated a token of GHS10,000.00 to the family.

She was accompanied by some party bigwigs including the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Two teenagers Felix Nyarko ,16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life for rituals.

According to the Police, one of the suspects confessed that a spiritualist, they had discovered on national television, agreed to help them become instant billionaires if they will provide a human being and a sum of GH¢5,000.00.

The two, per the police charge sheet, admitted to killing 10-year-old Ishmael by hitting his neck with a shovel and subsequently, with a block made of cement.

This was after luring him into an uncompleted building under the guise of selling him a video game at Lamptey, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.