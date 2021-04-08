Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cutting the sod for the construction of Ghana Award House isn’t about priority.

According to him, there are many problems facing the country that needs attention, hence the construction of the Ghana Award House is useless.

Taking to Facebook to share the message with Ghanaians, A Plus said: We don’t have textbooks, 📚 we are so broke that the government has increased taxes and introduced new ones to salvage the economy, Ghana is back to ‘dumsor’ due to lack of funds to fuel power plants, (Tell the people the truth).

He continued by saying:

You have asked workers not expect salary increase because there is no money, children still school under trees in 2021, people drink dirty water 💧from the same pond with animals, you have not begun your 88 district hospitals because there is no money, women give birth on the floor, existing hospital lack beds, 🛌 [SIC].

MORE:

Not long ago Tarkwa government Hospital did not have a single wheelchair, ♿ it took a group of young guys to come together to procure some for them yet you have five million Ghana cedis to build some useless “Ghana Award House.” Kwame a plus

The same way you went to a country that does not believe in Jesus Christ/Christianity to import a stone to build a cathedral for Jesus.

Nana, I love you and I know for a fact that millions do too but hmmmm you have broken many hearts 💔 It’s too much!!! [SIC].

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of the ¢5 million Ghana Award House, a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that since its inception in 1967, the Head of State Award Scheme has challenged and touched the lives of many young Ghanaians, with some 750,000 young people participating and benefitting from the scheme.