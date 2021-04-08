There have been mixed reactions to the announcement of a building of a Ghana Award House project as a section of Ghanaians have demanded to know its relevance.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the ¢5 million Ghana Award House, a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme.

When completed, the Ghana Award House project will be a two-storey office block, with a 200 capacity conference room, and training facility designed to house the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Addo explained that since its inception in 1967, the Head of State Award Scheme has challenged and touched the lives of many young Ghanaians, with some 750,000 young people participating and benefitting from the Scheme.

However, a section of Ghanaians has said the initiative cannot be a top priority now, looking at the challenges the country finds itself in.

On Wednesday, 7th April 2021, I cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the “Ghana Award House” – a new administrative building for the Head of State Award Scheme. pic.twitter.com/0v6KCeji9N — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 7, 2021

They have argued there are more pressing needs of the Ghanaian such as hospitals, beds, construction of schools, among others than this project.

Read some reactions below:

First it was the National Cathedral. Now it’s Ghana Award House. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sir John 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@sirjohnnn) April 8, 2021

Last year you promised to build 88 hospitals and it still remains a promise; you’ve started none. Yet you’ve ‘cut the sod for the commencement of the “Ghana Award House”’? This is a misplaced priority! https://t.co/DKm3N7jE5s — James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) April 8, 2021

In Ghana, we have well-furnished hospitals, nice school buildings, beautiful roads, in fact, we have no pressing needs in this country so our president decided to spend on building a “Ghana Award House” and we say, God bless him for that initiative.



We’re seriously joking here! pic.twitter.com/45OI86miXk — Dr. George 💊 (@GeorgeAnagli) April 8, 2021

Congrats!!! Exactly the project that Ghana needs at the moment. 3bufusemkwa. | Ghana Award House | Twene Jonas | Erica | Hawa Koomson | gama | Kasoa | Accra https://t.co/ruOLad78lc — Unapologetic Motivation (@vela_kt) April 7, 2021

What is this Ghana Award House I’m seeing? Lol — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) April 8, 2021

So as usual, the 700, gh300 Twitter are at it again. Defending everything, anything and nothing.

The Ghana Award house is a government sponsored project…Let no one deceive you. There is nothing like setting priorities in this country. pic.twitter.com/40jfP0fT6j — elvis🇬🇭 (@elvis_quajo) April 8, 2021

Who is this Ghana Award house going to be awarding!!



Infact wat is the essence of this building..



Misplaced Priorities nkoaaa🙄😏😎 — Big Picture🧸 (@wony3_nyame) April 8, 2021