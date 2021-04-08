The National Communications Authority (NCA) and other bodies, including the National Media Commission (NMC), have been blamed for the influx of money doublers, mallams and others on some television and radio stations.

This comes on the heels of the arrest of two teenagers who are 16 and 17 years old for the murder of a 10-year-old for ritual purposes.

Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini allegedly conspired and killed Ishmael Mensah on Saturday, 3rd April 2021.

Information gathered when the two appeared in court suggested that they were inspired by a show they watched on television.

Meanwhile, some pundits, who have been contributing to discussions surrounding the murder, have blamed the NCA and other bodies for allowing such programmes on television.

However, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the NMC has said blaming the NMC is unfair.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to deal with situations like this . . . the National Media Commission works within the framework of the law, the constitution shows us how to go about these things.

“About four to five years ago, the NMC proposed a law and parliament passed it, so the radio and television station owners sent us to court . . . it even landed in the court and the Supreme Court ruled in their favour, and so I don’t understand why we are being blamed now . . . it’s not like we don’t know our job; our hands are tied,” he stated in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.