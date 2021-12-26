Forensic examination conducted on a handwritten note found in the car of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission, who has been declared missing, has revealed that it was authored by her husband, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey.

This was disclosed by Police prosecutors during proceedings at the Asokwa District Court on Friday.

The forensic examination, which constitutes the latest evidence on the case was conducted in Accra.

Giving details, the Police prosecutors informed the Court that the note, which read, “Hello Sir, you know our number. Call and pay the ransom,” was written by Dr Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

They asserted that the new evidence confirms Dr Aggrey’s culpability in the disappearance of his wife.

This is the second time Police investigators have linked Dr Aggrey to the disappearance of his wife.

When the prosecutors informed the court about the new development, the defense counsel objected to it.

In October, investigations by the Police revealed that the accused sent messages from Rhodaline’s phone to relatives and friends from a spot near the Okodie Road on the KNUST campus, on the day she was allegedly kidnapped.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Benjamin Moore Ankrah, had earlier prayed the court to adjourn proceedings to allow the Attorney-General (A-G) make an appearance.

He explained that the nature of the case requires thorough investigations.

But defense counsel, Frederick Kankam, was unhappy over the number of times the case has had to be adjourned.

He blamed the prosecution for the delays and prayed the Court to make a definite pronouncement for hearing to commence or Case Management Conference to be held.

The Court, presided by Korkor Achaw Owusu, adjourned the hearing to January 14, 2022, to enable the A-G’s office make an appearance.

The accused, Dr Aggrey, is currently on a provisional charge of kidnapping his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission Office in Kumasi.

The 38-year-old Dr Aggrey has been in custody after his arrest on October 6, 2021, following the disappearance of his wife on August 30, 2021.

The couple have two children.