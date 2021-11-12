The husband of a missing Lands Commission employee in Kumasi has been remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was provisionally charged with kidnapping by police prosecutors.

Investigations into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah Darko on August 30, 2021, led to the arrest of her husband.

The court’s decision comes despite the accused’s lawyers request that the court allows him bail rather than detain him indefinitely.

The police prosecution had asked the court to remand the suspect because investigations were still ongoing, and pieces of evidence were about to be released.

The defence team is led by Frederick Kankam and supported by Dr Adomako Kwakye and Kwaku Appiah.

Mr Kankam struck down the prosecution’s argument, saying their client’s continued detention was illegitimate.

According to him, the State cannot go on an expedition of arraigning accused persons without evidence.

Whilst pleading for bail for the accused, he insisted the court should not be used on that tangent.

Lawyer Kankam also prayed the court makes a pronouncement for the prosecution to furnish the accused and his legal team with all the necessary disclosures.

The court, presided by Korkor Achaw Owusu, remanded the accused into police custody to reappear on November 26, 2021