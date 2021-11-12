Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama, joined the family of late ex-President Rawlings to commemorate the first year of his passing.

This was in a solemn memorial mass held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Friday, November 12, 2021.

It was officiated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Reverend Bonaventure Kwofie.

Also present at the service were the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, former Chief Justices Georgina Woode and Sophia Akuffo and Ministers of State.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the 2020 running mate of the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Members of Parliament, personnel from the security services, among others were also in attendance to eulogise the late statesman.

Father Campbell, who prayed for the family, asked for God’s strength and protection upon them.

After the mass, there was an unveiling of his tomb and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp where he was buried.

ALSO READ:

Music group, Harmonious Chorale lifted the spirits of the sympathisers with a performance.

The former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness on November 12, 2020.

Mr Rawlings has been eulogised as contributing immensely to the thriving of democratic rule and stability in Ghana.

Watch the video attached for more: