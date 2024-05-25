Mahama attends late Ivorian President Henri Bedie’s memorial mass

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, was among the distinguished guests who attended the memorial mass for the late Ivorian President, Henri Konan Bedie.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr. Mahama expressed his honour at paying his final respect to the late Ivorian leader.

He also extended his condolences to President Bedie’s family, expressing solidarity during their time of mourning.

“I had the privilege of attending a memorial mass for the late Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie. It was an honour to join President Alhassane Ouattara in commemorating a leader who played a significant role in the history of Cote d’Ivoire,” Mahama wrote.

He concluded by offering his thoughts and prayers to President Bedie’s family and loved ones, wishing peace for the departed leader.