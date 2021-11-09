The Anlo Traditional Council, will on Friday, November 12, 2021, hold a special durbar to mark the first anniversary of former President Jerry Rawlings‘ death.

The event will take place at the Hogbe Park Anloga in the Republic of Ghana.

The event will be held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols with the attire to be traditional black and red.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Awadada of the Anlo State, Torgbi Awusu Agbesi III.

“This first commemorative event marks the first series of manifestations by the chiefs and people of the Anlo State which will eventually result in the reburial of our Son and Icon on Anloland in due course,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Rawlings’ family also on the same day will hold a remembrance mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka, Accra.

As the founder of the National Democratic Congress, the party has also outlined some activities to take place as part of the first anniverssary.

Read the full statement below:

Anlo State Commemorates President Rawlings, Nutifafa Fiaga l of the Anlo State.

November 8, 2021





The Chiefs and people of the Anlo State, the Ewedukor, and Members of the National Democratic Congress as well as all Patriotic Ghanaians, under the distinguished Auspices of the Anlo Traditional Council, will hold a Special Commemorative Durbar on Friday the 12th of November 2021 to mark One Year Commemoration of the rather sudden and painful death our very illustrious Son, our Celebrated Nutifafa Fiaga I, The first President of our 4th Republic and Founder of the National Democratic Congress, His Excellency Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

The event comes off at the Hogbe Park Anloga in the Republic of Ghana.

This first commemorative event marks the first in a series of manifestations by the Chiefs and People of the Anlo State which will eventually result in the reburial of our Son and Icon on Anloland in due course.

While we prepare for this special event, I urge all of us to strictly observe the COVID-19 Protocols.

The attire for the occasion shall be traditional black and red.

ANLO KOTSI KLOLO……

Signed:

Torgbi Awusu Agbesi III

The Awadada of the Anlo State

Republic of Ghana