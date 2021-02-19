The Anlo Traditional Council has apologised to the government over the negative publicity in the lead up to the funeral of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.

Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, James Victor Gbeho, on behalf of the family, rendered the apology during a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo to officially thank the government.

He added that the impasse was avoidable.

“We would like to ask you to forgive us for the kind of scene that we created throughout this funeral,” he told the president.

“It was unfortunate that a few circumstances arose that caused the kind of intransigence. However, now that we have put it all behind us, we, on that part, will also try and achieve greater unity and harmony.”

READ ALSO:

“It was a complete misunderstanding of what state funeral implied,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said he was neither upset nor worried about the issue.

“…I am not, in particular, upset or worried about what happened.”

He indicated his willingness to ensure unity among the families and also pledged his support to the family.

“I want to let you know that I continue to have a positive set of feelings towards him and his family,” the President assured.

According to him, “whatever has to be done to secure the security of the family, I am prepared to do my part.”