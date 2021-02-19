Award-winning portraiture and figurative painter, Amoako Boafo, has made it into 2021 Time100 Next list.

The list highlighted the works of the 37-year-old and the impact they’ve had on black identity and African diaspora.

“Amid Boafo’s meteoric rise, his work has often been ‘flipped,’ or resold quickly at a much higher price—a practice that can prevent artists from profiting from the huge windfalls of secondary sales,” the Time100 Next article reads.

Figurative painter, Amoako Boafo (Credit: Francis Kokoroco)

To ensure he has more established control over his work, Mr Boafo bought back his works and created a studio for local creatives in Accra.

“His distinctive style has made him one of the world’s most in-demand artists, and won raves from Kehinde Wiley and Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior Men, who launched a collaboration with him in 2020,” the Time100 Next article reads.

Following his collaboration with Dior, Mr Boafo became the first African artist to develop a line with the French fashion house.

MORE:

Figurative painter, Amoako Boafo (Luxus-plus.com)

The Time100 Next, which puts a spotlight on emerging talents and leaders shaping the world across numerous sectors including leadership, artistry, innovators, advocates among others, also featured singer Davido.

Three women, who were instrumental during the EndSARS movement in Nigeria – Feyikemi ‘FK’ Abudu, Odunayo Eweniyi and Damilola Odufuwa -also made it to the list.

Drawing on their expertise in tech, they raised donations in Bitcoin to offer protesters medical assistance, legal aid and mental-health support.

The list also features Amanda Gorman the young poet who stole the hearts of many people across the world.

“If the hardest part of an artist’s job is to fully and honestly meet the moment, Amanda delivered a master class. She spoke truth to power and embodied clear-eyed hope to a weary nation. She revealed us to ourselves,” actor Lin-Manuel Miranda said of the young artiste.