Popular Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah, has got fans talking about her body in a new video she shared.

She was displaying some dance moves in her living room when the video was shot.

Miss Gafah is seen moving her body up and down while dancing, but some fans have made another observation aside her dance moves.

READ ALSO:

Some have said that her backside does not look huge anymore, and they wondered what happened to her.

Fynger, with a sad face emoji, for instance, wrote:

“Ei where de asss all go?”