Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah has turned heads on social media by releasing a breathtaking photo.

Gafah is noted for sharing beautiful photos on social media and she is not ready to stop anytime soon.

The beautiful screen goddess has released a new photo on social media and her fans can’t stop talking about it.

In the photo, Gafah is captured squatting with her back facing the camera. With the way her dress has been designed one can clearly see her back.

From the photo, Gafah put her smooth backside on display for the world to see. Captioning the photo, she wrote,

“This Christmas your chairman dey ☺️ anaa 3ka aba fie.”