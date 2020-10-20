Actress/TV show host, Benedicta Gafah, in new photos on social media, has proved doubters wrong as she has put on view her new booty after several months of hitting the gym doing restless training.

Her huge backside goes a long way to show that one with flat a$$ can also undergo gym workout because it works better than just going for surgery to enlarge one’s butt.

This discussion has been going on for some time and finally, she has in her own way proved that she indeed worked for her huge butts, hence the release of the new photos on social media.

Enjoy photos below: