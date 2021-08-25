First Ghanaian artwork to enter space on Thursday, Aug 26

A world-famous Ghanaian artist, Amoako Boafo, has been commissioned to paint three panels of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship that will be launching on a roundtrip mission to space on August 26.

Titled Suborbital Triptych, the commission is part of a partnership between the Jeff Bezos–founded aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin and the new art program at Uplift Aerospace, curated by Jill Clark.

“The purpose of the Uplift Art Program is to inspire new ideas and generate dialogue by making space accessible and connected to human experiences,” Uplift Aerospace’s CEO Josh Hanes added in a statement.

“Artists have a unique capacity to evoke fresh perspectives and interpret unfamiliar terrain.

“The profound strength of Amoako’s portraits for the first Suborbital Triptych will bring another dimension to the power that propels the New Shepard rocket,” referencing Artsy News.

Artlife Matters is an organisation that is committed to shaping the next generation creatives through activities that expose and challenge their thoughts on diverse creative possibilities.

Amoako’s story is the right energy in times like this. As a member of The Artsy Vanguard 2020, with skyrocketing market demand, global institutional recognition, and a steady stream of brand collaborations, in just a few years the Ghanaian painter has become one of this generation’s most coveted contemporary artists.

It is in this light that Artlife has secured the rights from Uplift Aerospace to stream the Blue Origin Launch to Arts students in selected senior high schools in Accra and updates on our online platforms via www.artlifematters.org or FB/IG: @artlifematters) at 1 pm.

“Our aim is to celebrate the achievements of Amoako Boafo while giving young creatives an opportunity to interact but more importantly get inspired to dream beyond the limitations that exist in our part of the world.

“The Artitude project and collaborations like this, are aimed at demystifying the misconceptions surrounding the study of the arts as a sustainable career in Ghana,” says founder of Artlife Matters, Eric Agyare.