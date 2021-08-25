Two persons have been reportedly killed by wild elephants who invaded some communities in the North East Region, on Wednesday, August 25.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the elephants were seen going to Soanvusi, Nasuan through Tuna and to Yankazia.

NADMO’s report indicates that the elephants killed a young man in his thirties by name, Fuseini Walindii.

The elephant killed by Fuseini Walindii

While moving across the street two persons on a motorbike run into the animals. They attacked and killed one of them while the other managed to escape, NADMO stated.

NADMO added that after the incident occurred around 1:30pm, the elephants, who had moved further into the Kariga District, returned to the East Mamprusi District.

The residents are said to have followed the elephants and managed to kill one of the animals. In a video, the residents were seen butchering one of the animals.