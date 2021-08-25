Abesim murder: Police finds murder weapon

The Criminal Investigations Department headquarters team investigating the Abesim murder case, has discovered the murder weapon the alleged suspect, Richard Appiah, used to murder his victims.

In a press release, the police revealed that they found two cutlasses with bloodstains on them while examining a septic tank and other places of concern.

“The Police Administration is assuring the public, especially the affected families and the people of Abesim, of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” part of the statement read.

The police had earlier informed Adom News that they have also retrieved the intestines of one of the victims from a cocoa farm after a search.

In the update, the police stated that the intestines have “since been exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra.”

The Police, on Friday, August 20, arrested a man for allegedly killing two children.

Mr Appiah, 28, was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior, aged 12, reported him to the Police.

Together with the complainant and suspect, the police proceeded to the house where the suspect resides in the Alaska area near Abesim.

The team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.