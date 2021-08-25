The chop bar operator captured in the viral video on the pavement of the newly commissioned Pokuase Interchange has spoken for the first time.

The 32-year-old Comfort Dartey said her action was due to her quest to raise enough money to cater for her family.

She is, therefore, begging for clemency for her husband who was arrested after the video of them pounding fufu on the pavement of the Pokuase Interchange went viral on social media.

“My husband is innocent; please release him. I take full responsibility for my actions,” she cried.

Her 60-year-old father, Kwame Addo, who was the one pounding the fufu, was also picked up by the police.

Madam Dartey said her father was assisting her one-month-old business which was booming before this incident happened.

“I normally prepare all the food in the house and sell by the roadside; I still don’t know why I decided to pound the fufu on the pavement,” she bemoaned.

Listen to Comfort in the attached audio above:

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Police Command has granted her husband and father bail pending investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, confirmed this on Adom News Wednesday.

She added that the suspects are required to report to the police to assist with investigations.