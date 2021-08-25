A chop bar operator captured in the viral video on the pavement of the Pokuase Interchange has been arrested.

A joint taskforce from the Greater Accra region stormed the house of the couple operating the chop bar and effected the arrest.

Head of Regional Task Force, who led the team, Ahmed Arthur, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The video, intercepted by Adomonline.com, saw a man and woman busily pounding the fufu on the pavement.

This video caused outrage on social media causing the Greater Accra taskforce to storm the place to ensure sanity.

Mr Arthur revealed that, the couple operate chop bar in their house, thus, could not fathom why they decided to sell close to the interchange.

The police have recruited young men and women to police the area to prevent hawkers from taking over the pavements.