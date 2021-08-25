John Paintsil’s wife, Adjoa Broni, has shown how bubbly she is with a new video of her rapping one of Fameye’s songs word for word and dancing beautifully.

She is seen dancing in her seat behind her steering wheel in her car.

Mrs Paintsil was able to rap and sing the song word for word, an indication that it is one of the songs she really loves.

She was spotted with her bulky hair and from her behaviour, it seemed she could not control her excitement.

The video has triggered some reactions with many people praising her.