Musician and socialite, Sister Derby, is living her best life as she marks her 37th birthday with hot bikini photos.

Sister Derby, who is currently on a vacation, shared some photos she took at a beach in Portocolom, Spain.

The photos captured her in an animal skin bikini, covered up with a see-through skirt.

The musician was in the company of some foreign friends while they enjoyed the breeze on a boat cruise.

Like the African Mermaid that she is, Sister Derby took a deep dive into the sea and her friends could not help but cheer her on.

She was later treated to some sea food and champagne at the same location.

Fans, particularly celebrities, have sent her well-wishes as many pray for more years filled with happiness for her.

Sister Derby