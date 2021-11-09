The Addison International Center for Emotional Intelligence is set to honour Alex Kobina Stonne, famed Kobby Stonne, in the media fraternity.

The honorary ceremony is scheduled for November 18, 2021, at the Ghana Education Staff Development Institute, Saltpond in the Central Region.

The ceremony will also mark the fourth edition of the Emotional Intelligence Africa Summit.

The award, according to the organisers, is in recognition of his outstanding achievement in the media industry and contribution towards sports development.

Other personalities to be honoured include a former Vice President of the National House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of Abeadze Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi and the Omanhen of Ajumako Traditional Area, Okokodurfo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hammah Ababio II.