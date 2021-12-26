National Road Safety Campaign Ambassador Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has launched the Go Come Campaign in response to the rising and rampant road carnage on Ghana’s roads.

The campaign is aimed at helping educate road users, especially drivers to tread cautiously.

The National Road Safety Ambassador, who was recently appointed Managing Director of the Ghana Post, intimated that his long-standing passion and desire to see Ghana’s roads safe has driven him to embark on this National Campaign.

This is an initiative of National Road Safety Campaign Ambassador Bice Obour Osei Kuffour

This, Mr Kuffour noted, is to ensure that travellers during the Yuletide and beyond travel safely to their destinations.

He stressed, “it is very possible for us to experience accident-free Christmas and New Year if we will all stay committed to the tenets of road safety and watch out for each other.”

“If we don’t over speed, do wrong overtaking, don’t drink alcohol and drive, if we will pay attention to road signs and most importantly ensure that human lives are protected at all times, we can achieve an accident-free Yuletide,” he added.

The ‘Okoaba’ hitmaker said his commitment to see Ghana’s roads safe will always be a critical part of him no matter how high he rises in society, because, the human resource base of every nation remains its most priced asset.

He thanked the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service for their collaboration.

He also thanked corporate organisations like Goil, Ghana Gas, SIC Insurance, National Lotteries Authority and KGL Group, for their support in this endeavour.