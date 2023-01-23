National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said their next government will not in any way continue with the National Cathedral project.

According to him, the project has been marred with a lot of irregularities and fraudulent activities the NDC cannot be associated with.

Mr Gyamfi made these remarks on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show when asked if the NDC will continue the project touted as a national monument.

He stated once the NDC wins the 2024 election which he said he believes will happen, the project will be put on hold.

“What will we continue? This fraudulent activity? Once we win power, there will be a forensic audit of everyone who has spent money in the name of this cathedral; illegal payments, and any law and due diligence that was not followed, some of us will call for the criminal prosecution of these people,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi further said that it is a shame the project, which was to be built to the glory of God, has been dented with several deceptions and the many renowned men of God dragged into disrepute.

The National Cathedral was a promise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made to God ahead of the 2016 general election.

He described the project, which initial budget was pegged at $100 million, as a “priority among priorities” but, however, said it will be funded by the Christian community.

The amount has over the years ballooned to almost $400 million amidst several controversies.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been on a crusade to expose what he calls rot at the National Cathedral Secretariat, has, for the past weeks, made damning revelations.

Last week, the lawmaker claimed that some GH₵2.6 million was paid to a company owned by a board member of the cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, without proper justification and has dragged the matter to CHRAJ for probe.

The Secretariat has since fought off the allegations, stating it was a loan without interest which was refunded to the embattled man of God.

