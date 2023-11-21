The legislative chambers of Ghana are notably vacant on the scheduled day for a crucial parliamentary session to discuss the 2024 budget.

The reasons for this absence remain uncertain, though political observers speculate that many lawmakers from various political factions are currently engaged in campaign tours alongside their respective party leaders.

This occurrence is not unprecedented, as instances of parliamentarians prioritizing activities beyond their primary responsibilities, for reasons other than their mandate to represent the interests of the public, have been noted in the past.

Below is a video of the state of parliament at the time the budget debate was supposed to start: