The Energy Commission has announced a ban on the importation of 20 second-hand electrical appliances and renewable energy products.

The items include air conditioners, rice cookers, television sets, comfort fans, washing machines, water heaters and microwave ovens among others.

In a statement, the Commission explained the move is to prevent Ghana from becoming a desirable destination for substandard and used appliances.

It is also to save the economy by reducing electricity demand which necessitates additional generation capacity with its associated fuel cost.

“The ban is to protect the environment and safeguard the health of citizens from air pollution caused by increased power generation and to protect the consumer from purchasing unsuitable appliances and the payment of unnecessarily high electricity bills,” the statement read by the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh read in part.

The general public, particularly importers of electrical appliances as well as prospective manufacturers, have therefore been urged to take note and comply accordingly.