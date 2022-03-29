The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced price increment for bottled and sachet water effective April 1, 2022.

The move, according to them, is to ensure uniformity across the country amid the fuel price hikes and the depreciation of the cedi.

In a statement, the association recommended that 500ml bottle of water be sold at GHS 2.00 with 750ml bottle to be sold at GHS 2.5 and the 1.5l at GHS 3.50.

A bag of sachet water, which the statement noted is 500ml by 30 sachets, will now sell at GHS 6 from the retail trucks, with shops to resell for GHS 8.

However, the price of sachet water will remain unchanged at 40 pesewas.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap) in consultation with stakeholders wishes to recommend the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water.

These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional Associations and ensure uniformity across the country. The NEC also cautions that there might be slight variations in prices across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.

It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GHC 2.00 and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GHC 2.50 and 1.5L bottled water GHC 3.50

Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 40p.

A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GHC 6.00 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at 8.00 per bag maximum. These new prices take effect from Friday, April 01, 2022.

The price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.

At our previous review, the exchange rate of the dollar was in the region of 6.50 chic. Currently, it is inching up to 8.50.

Fuel, which forms a major cost of distributing the products to the market centres, has significantly gone up since our last review.

It was GHC 6.50 per liter and now it is above GHC11 per liter, which is averaging 69.2% change since Jan 1 2022 when the old prices were implemented.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) wishes to again plead with government and its agencies to take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water.

Also considering the significant impact of the packaged water industry on the eradication of water-borne diseases and the achievement of the SDG goals on water.

(Director of Corporate Affairs – NEC of NASPAWAP)