The government of Nigeria has directed that all offices in the country be closed at 1:00pm today.

A press statement issued by the Civil Service of the Federation noted that this directive ensures Nigerians gather in their numbers to support the Super Eagles in their match against Ghana Black Stars.

“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World-Cup Qualifier, Playoff, (Return Leg).

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian team,” the statement signed by Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare Office), Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe read.

Permanent Secretaries have been entreated to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result.

The Nigeria – Ghana Black Stars FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff will take place at 5:00pm at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

On Monday, the Black Stars arrived at Abuja, Nigeria for the match.

All was fine till a training session by the Black Stars in the evening got interrupted by five brief power cuts.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s News Night, George Addo Jnr indicated that the situation was quickly resolved, as the pitch was lighted in no time to enable the team prepare for the second leg of their World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja.

So far, both countries are optimistic victory will be theirs and will secure a spot at the World Cup tournament.

MORE: