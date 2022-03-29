The Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) has distanced itself from the Musama Church International (MCI) after their head pastor at Gomoa Amoanda branch, Isaac Arthur, was caught after he attempted to have sex with a 25-year-old man.

This, he explained, was some years ago after a court issue and therefore had nothing to do with the church.



“It is a very serious scandal and we cannot sit down and watch our church go into the gutters when we have no knowledge about the issue. In the year 2002, there was a problem in our church which landed in court and in 2011, the court declared our church winners of the case.

“After the court case, some people in the church were not happy and therefore broke away from the MDCC and formed their own church now known as Musama Church International (MCI) which is now operating at Gomoa.

“Our church, MDCC has nothing to do with this case and so we want the public to know and respect that,” he said.



Speaking on the conduct of the pastor, he said their doctrine preaches against homosexuality and therefore wondered why a pastor will indulge in such abominable act.



He said they have dragged the MCI to court in Cape Coast for using their doctrines and greetings even after breaking away, a situation he said is putting the big church into a bad state.



The Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC) is a Christian church founded in 1922 under the direction of the Holy Spirit in Gold Coast, or what is today known as Ghana.



In its early history the members of the church were confronted with skeptics, ridicule, and hardships.



The initially small group that grew into a healthy congregation was forced to relocate four times before they finally found peace at their current home, Muzano via Gomoa Eshiem.



This history of the Musama Disco Christor Church focuses on their exodus, starting with the founder’s first prophecy and continuing on their journey of trial and faith, until reaching their current and final home.