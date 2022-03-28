Head pastor of Musama Disco Christo Church, Gomoa Amoanda branch, Isaac Arthur, has been arrested in an attempt to have sex with a 25-year-old man.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei suggests the suspect was apprehended by some irate youth of Gomoa Buduatta.

The victim is said to have alerted his friends to clandestinely follow them after the pastor contacted him for them to meet.

They first moved to an uncompleted building to carry out the act but the victim declined and asked they move to the suspect’s house instead.

Narrating how he got his friends involved, he indicated he [the victim] recorded their conversations and gave them out to his friends.

He later told them he will use a cough to signal them once the pastor initiates the act in his room, an idea the friends bought into.

The victim said when he entered the pastor’s room, the latter immediately undressed and asked the victim to bend for him during which he coughed for his friends to force the door open and enter.

The pastor has since been handed over to the Gomoa Dominase Police Command with investigations underway.

The District Police Commander, DSP Osei Foffie, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was brought in at about 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Despite church members being in denial and yet to come to terms with the pastor’s act, he is expected to be put before the Ofaakor Circuit Court once investigations are completed.