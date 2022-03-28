Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ivan Addae Mensah, has bemoaned the current economic crisis faced by the good people of Ghana.

His comment follows the Agenda 111 Project promised by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, which has not been achieved.

President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project which is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show, Professor Mensah said “in this country we love starting new things but we hate maintaining what we start and making sure that what we start works.”

He said consultations and stakeholders’ engagement should take place on every government project in order to have a solid ground in its implementations.

He noted that government reviewing its governance as well as public expenditure will help mitigate the economic challenges in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to complete all projects under the Agenda 111 initiative.

“Work is currently underway, and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” he said while delivering his 28th update on measures taken by government to curb Covid-19.